Walt Disney World raises prices on annual passes

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - If you planned on getting an annual pass to Walt Disney World, you may be paying a bit more than previously thought. The park has raised the prices on their annual passes.

According to Disney World’s website, the prices for various passes have gone up.

The Gold Pass, which used to cost $699, now costs $719. The Silver Pass now costs $539, up from $519.

The Weekday Select Pass saw a rise to $369 from $349, while the Epcot after 4 pass went up from $309 to $319.

The prices for the Platinum Plus Pass and the Platinum Pass have not changed.

This increase comes after Walt Disney World raised the prices on their annual passes back in June.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.