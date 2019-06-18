Walt Disney World raises prices for annual passes

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - If you planned on getting an annual pass to Walt Disney World, you may be paying a bit more than previously thought. The park has raised the prices on their annual passes.

According to Disney World’s website, the cost for a Platinum Plus Pass for Florida residents is $999. The cost was previously $849 after the prices were raised in October.

The Platinum Pass is now $899, up from the previous cost of $749 for Florida residents.

The Gold Pass now costs $699, up from $609, while the Silver Pass now costs $519, up from $479.

The Weekday Select Pass saw a rise to $349 from $319, while the Epcot after 4 pass went up from $289 to $309.

The Water Parks after 2 Pass also rose $10 to $89.

According to the Miami Herald, the prices for annual passes for out-of-state residents has increased as well. The Platinum Pass is now $1,119 from $894, while the Platinum Plus Pass is now $1,219, up from $994.

The increase in prices come a few months before the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Aug. 29.

