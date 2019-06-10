Walt Disney World offering multi-day ticket deal allowing residents to attend for $55 per day

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - If you have been wanting to take a trip to the happiest place on Earth without breaking the bank, then this may be just the deal for you.

From now through Aug. 25, Walt Disney World is offering their “Get Your Ears On” ticket deal.

The deal allows Florida residents to buy a 4-day single park ticket for $55 a day, or a three-day single park ticket for $67 per day.

Guests also have the option to add on a park hopper option and a park hopper option plus for an additional charge.

The tickets can be used consecutively or spread out over several visits.

Guests will have until Aug. 28 to use their tickets.

For more information, click here.

