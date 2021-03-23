Walt Disney World offering a specialized license plate with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World fans will soon have a new way to show their love and it’s all for a good cause.

The resort announced a new Walt Disney World-themed Florida license plate, and 100% of proceeds from the sales will go to Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida.

The plate features the resort’s “EARidescent” 50th anniversary castle logo on a royal blue background.

Interested drivers can get a presale voucher now for $25, plus administration fees from DMVs across Florida or from their local county tax collector’s office.

A minimum of 3,000 presale vouchers is required to be sold by the State of Florida before manufacturing can begin on a specialty license plate.

The new plate will be available on Oct. 1.

