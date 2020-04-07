Walt Disney World illuminates Cinderella’s Castle in blue to honor healthcare workers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World is honoring health care workers.

In honor of World Health Day, Wal Disney World lit up the iconic Cinderella’s Castle in brilliant blue lights.

The day is meant to celebrate nurses, doctors and healthcare teams who work tirelessly to keep the public safe. Their efforts are especially appreciated as they work on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney also projected “thank you” on to the Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disneyland to show their gratitude.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.