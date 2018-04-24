Walt Disney World hiring 3,500 positions, offering signing bonuses

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Walt Disney World is on a hiring spree, looking to employ 3,500 people for full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs with signing bonuses of up to $3,000.

The central Florida theme park and resort says multiple positions are available across their properties, including attractions, food and beverage services, security, housekeeping and transportation.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, housekeepers can get a hiring bonus of $1,250, bus drivers can get a $500 bonus, and lifeguards can get between $500 and $1,000. Disney is offering a $3,000 bonus for culinary chefs. All bonuses are given after training and 30 days on the job.

The company will be hosting a series of job fairs. Interested candidates can apply in person or online.

Employees benefit from free park admission, discounts, and complimentary passes for guests.

Here is a list of upcoming job fairs:

Housekeeping: Disney’s housekeeping hiring days are held at the Walt Disney World Resort Casting Center every Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout April and May. A job fair for housekeeping will also be held May 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lifeguards: Candidates ages 16 or older can interview and perform swim tests on May 2 at Typhoon Lagoon.

Bus Drivers: Interested candidates can apply to Disney’s online transportation job fair until May 31.

For more information on all positions available, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.