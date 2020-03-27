Walt Disney World, Disneyland to remain closed ‘until further notice’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney has announced that their resorts in Orlando and California will remain closed until further notice.

“While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” the company said in a tweet.

Disney originally announced that the resorts would be closed through the end of March.

Disney said they have been paying cast members throughout the closure and will continue to do so through April 18.

