Walt Disney World announces opening date for much-anticipated Toy Story Land

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — It’s official! The much-anticipated Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World will open this summer.

The new park will open to guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Jun. 30, 2018.

“When it opens, guests visiting Toy Story Land will “shrink” to the size of a toy and join in on the fun Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and Andy’s other beloved toys are having in Andy’s backyard,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The land inspired by the Pixar movie series will also feature two new attractions. The Slinky Dog Dash is described as a family-friendly rollercoaster, while Alien Swirling Saucers will feature aliens trying to capture riders’ vehicles with “The Claw.”

Jessie and Rex were the first Toy Story characters to be put in place.

