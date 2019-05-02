Walt Disney World announces birth of baby gorilla at Animal Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World has announced the newest member of their family at Animal Kingdom, a baby gorilla.

Grace, a female western gorilla was born Wednesday, and made her first appearance to visitors, Thursday morning.

Western lowland gorillas are a critically endangered species that has been in decline due to hunting and habitat loss.

Disney said that Grace’s parents, mother Kashata and father Gino, were selected to breed as part of the Species Survival Plan overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Visitors will be able to see Grace and her parents on the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail at Animal Kingdom.

