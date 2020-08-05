Walmart drive-in movie theaters headed to Miami, Pembroke Pines

MIAMI (WSVN) - Those hoping to visit Walmart’s drive-in movie theaters will soon get the chance.

Walmart released a list of cities where the theaters will take place. Among the locations include Miami and Pembroke Pines.

The theater will be in Miami on Aug. 25-26, and the in Pembroke Pines from Aug. 28-29.

Walmart didn’t say the specific stores the event will take place at, but more information is set to be announced at 5 p.m. Wednesday when tickets will be released.

The events will begin at 7:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets are free, but they must be requested in advance. Tickets will not be available at the gate.

Among the films being shown include “Wonder Woman,” “Space Jam,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Ghostbusters.”

