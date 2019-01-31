Wall collapses on worker in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was briefly trapped under a concrete wall after it collapsed in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northeast 34th Street and Eighth Avenue, around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue extricates victim of wall collapse. Victim transported to local trauma center. pic.twitter.com/N47VnAxt4Z — OPfire (@Oaklandparkfire) January 31, 2019

Officials said the wall somehow collapsed and fell onto the worker.

Crews freed the man and transported him to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

