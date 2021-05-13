Walk-up vaccination event to be held in Big Pine Key from May 19-21

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – The Florida Department of Health is holding an event to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to Monroe County residents.

On May 19, 20 and 21, a walk-up vaccination event will take place at Big Pine United Methodist Church, located at 280 Key Deer Blvd.

No appointments are needed for those who want to get vaccinated.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The site will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

Florida residents 18 and older will be able to get vaccinated at the site, although proof of residency is no longer required.

