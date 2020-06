Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A walk-up COVID-19 testing site has opened in the parking lot of a Publix in Coral Springs.

The site is located at the supermarket near West Sample Road and Coral Ridge Drive.

Officials said 100 free tests will be available per day.

