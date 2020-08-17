Walk-up COVID-19 testing site in North Miami moved to new location

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A COVID-19 testing site in North Miami has been moved to a new location.

Starting Monday, the walk-up COVID-19 testing that was previously conducted at Holy Family Church will now be done at Cagni Park, located at 790 NE 135th St.

Testing is available to those aged 5 and older, regardless of symptoms.

Anyone under the age of 18 is required to arrive at the testing site with a parent or guardian.

The site is open seven days a week, starting at 9 a.m.

Appointments are highly-recommended and can be made by clicking here.

