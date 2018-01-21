HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together and walked for a cure, Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people participated in the Walk for Victory at Topeekeegee Yugnee Park on Sheridan Street and North Park Road in Hollywood. The walk benefits those with Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the body’s connective tissue.

The fun-filled day raised awareness and money for the Marfan Foundation. “It’s going great. So far, from last year to this year, we have raised, last year $30,000. [This year], we’ve raised $50,000 so far,” said Kimberly Huddleston, national director of the Walk for Victory. “We have over 200 people in attendance, and we’re raising awareness and creating more support in the Florida community.”

Among those in attendance were former Miami Dolphins player Kendall Langford and his family.

The Langfords have raised more than $600,000 for the foundation. They lost their 1-month-old son to the disease last year.

