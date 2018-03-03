COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds gathered in Coconut Creek to walk for a cause, Saturday.

The Alliance for Eating Disorders hosted its seventh annual “celebrating everyBODY” walk. The event, held at Tradewinds Park, included live entertainment, food and drinks, a photobooth, and children’s arts and crafts area.

It was wonderful to honor congresswoman @RosLehtinen at our 7th Annual celebrating everyBODY walk this morning! You have been a great champion for Eating Disorders on the hill and you will be greatly missed! pic.twitter.com/WmVyQrTDXK — Alliance for EDA (@AllianceforEDA) March 3, 2018

U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., received a lifetime achievemant award for her advocacy on eating disorders.

All proceeds for the event help raise awareness and promote education of eating disorders and body image.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.