FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 29th annual Walk for the Animals took place in Fort Lauderdale.

Breeds of all kinds and their walkers gathered at Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Huizenga Park, Saturday.

The goal of the event was to help raise funds for the Broward County Humane Society.

The event featured a walk-a-thon, plenty of games and music.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.