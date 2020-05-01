Walgreens opens 2 South Florida drive-thru testing sites

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Walgreens has opened two COVID-19 testing sites in South Florida.

Drive-thru testing will be conducted on the property of two Walgreens locations in North Miami and Plantation.

The North Miami testing site is located at 14901 NE 6th Ave., and the Plantation site is located at 6105 West Sunrise Boulevard.

Testing will be done by appointment only to those who meet eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Walgreens pharmacists will be overseeing patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test.

Officials with the company said testing will be available at no cost to the individuals who meet CDC criteria.

To get pre-screened, click here.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

