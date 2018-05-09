Waffle House restaurant opens its first restaurant in Miami-Dade

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - If you are a lover of Waffle House, then get ready, because a new location is opening in Miami Gardens.

The iconic breakfast spot has announced that their newest location is the first Waffle House in Miami-Dade County.

According to the company’s official Twitter, the location, located at 19675 NW Second Ave, officially opened at 2 p.m. The establishment will be open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Are you ready Miami Gardens?! At 2pm TODAY this Waffle House is officially OPEN! pic.twitter.com/UoopunQPSX — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) May 9, 2018

According to the Miami New Times, the restaurant decided to skip the soft-opening period and go straight to the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“We don’t make a big splash when we open,” manager Tim Carley said. “We want to make sure everything is ready for our customers.”

Waffle House currently has three locations in Broward and one location in the Keys.

