W.J. Bryan Elementary School evacuated due to reported gas leak

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - W.J. Bryan Elementary School in North Miami has been evacuated as crews investigate a reported gas leak.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the campus, located along Northeast 125th Street and 12th Avenue, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where students could be seen walking on the sidewalk in front of the school and making their way to a grassy area away from the building.

Rescue officials said crews are currently investigating the kitchen area of the cafeteria.

