Voters head to polls for 2018 primary election

MIAMI (WSVN) - Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to voice their choice for the 2018 primary elections.

As polls opened at 7 a.m., some voters wasted no time to cast their ballot.

“I figured if I got here early, I would beat all the crowds and I did,” said voter Stab Johnson. “[I’m] the only one here.”

Some business owners gave their employees the day off to go and vote.

I actually have an accounting and business office we closed today and we allowed every employee to go and volunteer for their favorite candidate because we believe that this is very important for our country,” said voter David Hernandez.

Among the positions in this year’s election include Florida governor, in which a host of candidates are looking to win the spot.

