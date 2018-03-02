Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to issue $1000 fines for making school threats

DELAND, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida sheriff’s office has announced a hefty fine for students making threats toward schools.

According to a Volusia County Sheriff’s news release, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that those who make threats or their families will be fined a minimum of $1,082.

“In light of the continued failures of so many students to heed repeated warnings from law enforcement and school administrators, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also announced Thursday that the defendants or their families will be held responsible for paying the cost of the Sheriff’s Office response to their cases,” the agency said.

This announcement comes after four students were charged with making threats of violence or false statements about guns on Thursday at Volusia County schools. The students now face felony charges.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.