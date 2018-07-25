Volunteers work to rescue cat colony from West Miami-Dade demolition site

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers are working to get of a colony of cats away from a West Miami-Dade demolition site.

The felines have taken up residence at an old trailer park near Southwest 70th Avenue and 12th Street that is set to be demolished.

Volunteers who have been working to catch the cats since Tuesday night are afraid the animals are running underneath the trailers and then getting killed in the demolition.

Even if they do survive the demolition, volunteers said the cats have been fed there for years, and they won’t have a home when the park residents leave.

“These cats are healthy,” said rescue volunteer Bibiana Salmon. “These cats are beautiful, and they are grown, but they were born here, they were raised here, they are used to having their humans feed them. When all these people are gonna be gone, there’s no one left to take care of them. They’re just gonna starve out and die and be roadkill because that’s what they’re gonna become: roadkill.”

It is believed there is a total of 60 to 80 cats in the area.

If you want to help rescue the cats, click here, or email info@operationpaw.com.

