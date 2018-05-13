MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers gathered across South Florida to support the nationwide effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by home fires.

The American Red Cross and Florida Power and Light teamed up to host “Sound the Alarm.” Several neighborhoods on Saturday received free smoke alarm installations and battery replacements for existing alarms.

“We go visit different communities in South Florida, and we teach them how it is that they can escape,” said a volunteer. “We teach them how to test their smoke alarms, and we also replace their smoke alarms in case they need to be replaced.”

The two-week campaign has installed more than 1,000 smoke alarms across South Florida.

