Volunteers to build edible garden at Beacon College Prep in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers are getting ready to build an edible garden at Beacon College Prep in Opa-locka.

Inspire 305, powered by United Way of Miami-Dade, is joining forces with Strong Girls Incorporated to build the garden at the charter school, located at 13400 NW 28th Ave.

The garden will provide students healthier food options with fruits, vegetables and herbs, which can in turn give them an alternative to pre-packaged foods available at stores.

The project will also educate students about sustainability and plant growth.

The public is invited to join volunteers for the build at the school on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

