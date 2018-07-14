MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned community came together to feed the families forced out of their homes after a massive fire at their Miami Gardens apartment complex that, investigators said, was set on purpose.

As workers continued repairs at the complex on Northeast 27th Avenue and 207th Street, Saturday, police officers joined other volunteers in providing some much needed relief to the dozens of occupants displaced in Wednesday’s blaze.

“We just want to make sure they have something to eat, something to keep their bellies full while they’re waiting to get back into their homes,” said Jondra Grier with Pisgah Pantry.

Volunteers passed out food, water and clothes for the families in desperate need of help.

“We have some bananas, we have some potatoes, we have spaghetti and, of course, spaghetti sauce,” said Grier, “some croissants, some cookies and pies.”

Cellphone video showed flames shooting through the roof of the building. 7Skyforce later hovered above the structure, capturing the extensive and devastating aftermath.

“More than 50 individuals were affected by the fire,” said Rebecca Torriani with the American Red Cross on Wednesday. “We have about 40 units that are now currently affected by the blaze.”

But investigators said this was no accident.

On Thursday, police arrested 19-year-old Malachi Wilder in connection to the fire. He appeared in bond court later that day.

Wilder has been charged with one count of first-degree arson and eight counts of attempted felony murder. Authorities said he was also attempting to commit suicide.

“You used a lighter and attempted to kill yourself by lighting a mattress on fire,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Renatha Francis, “but you did so in an apartment where there were other persons residing.”

Now, as workers continue the rebuilding process, volunteers on Saturday said their work is far from over.

“It means a lot to those that we’re providing for, because that shows that somebody cares, and somebody is willing to take a little bit of time of their day to make sure they’re cared for,” said Grier.

