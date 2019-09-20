Volunteers prepare for Miami to host Super Bowl

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Super Bowl in 2020 is set to take place in Miami, and volunteers are already stepping up to prepare for the big event.

The excitement ahead of Super Bowl 54 is growing across South Florida and the Super Bowl Host Committee is recruiting locals to participate.

Training sessions are being held to prepare more than 10,000 volunteers who will act as ambassadors for the football game.

“This is like a once in a lifetime opportunity. When something like this comes so close to you and comes to your town, you must take advantage of it,” said Super Bowl Host Committee lead volunteer trainer Corey Brown.

The chosen volunteers will be asked to greet hundreds of thousands of football fans coming to the Magic City.

“It’s just fun. The energy, with the Super Bowl and the people coming into town, it’s really exciting,” said Kevin Egan with the Super Bowl Host Committee volunteer team.

The host committee wants those who are donating their time to present the rich and diverse landscape of Miami to a global audience.

Each leader will be tasked with guiding the volunteers in the week leading up to the big game.

“You must have a smile on your face at all times, be very knowledgeable of South Florida and have a willingness to help all our guests coming to South Florida for Super Bowl week,” said Elle Kehoe, Vice President of the Super Bowl Host Committee volunteer team.

The highly-anticipated game will mark the end of the NFL’s 100th season.

This will be South Florida’s third time hosting the league, but this time it will be at the newly renamed Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami first hosted the big game in 1968, for Super Bowl II at the Orange Bowl and then in 2010 for Super Bowl 44.

Miami native Pitbull was even featured in a promotional video for the event, launching the “Live It Miami” campaign.

Even Dan Marino called upon South Floridans to step forward and participate.

Special events will also be held throughout the week to honor the history and legacy of the NFL.

Super Bowl 54 kicks off on Feb. 2, 2020.

To volunteer for the event, apply here before Oct. 1.

