PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Pinecrest came together to work on a creative mural that was the brainchild of a teenage coder.

“Pixelate It!” invited the community to give back in a fun way. The event, which took place at Pinecrest Library on Saturday, gave volunteers the chance to bring to life a self-portrait by Dominique, a 14-year-old student of a coding program for girls called CodeART.

Those who took part also got to learn about computer coding.

The occasion was hosted by Inspire305, with the help of United Way of Miami-Dade and CodeART.

