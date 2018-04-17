FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 60 volunteers came together in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday to help transform a former church into a community center.

The Home Depot Foundation teamed up with the Rebuilding Together Foundation to help bring the volunteers together.

7News cameras showed volunteers painting, laying tiles and cleaning the site of what organizers said will be a thriving facility that helps homeless people and veterans.

“This place that we’re standing in — every single week — provides meals for close to 400 men, women and children who are homeless in Broward County. They also work to provide housing for veterans,” said Robin Taylor, executive director of Rebuilding Together. “Our work today is going to make sure that Hope South Florida can serve veterans in not just any old place, but in a beautiful place.”

Through great partnerships great things happen! HOPE South Florida was granted $10,000 from #HomeDepot to help rennovate our new home. – Thank you to the amazing employees who are volunteering this morning.#HomeDepot… https://t.co/tIMwQ08T3V — Hope South Florida (@HopeSFL) April 17, 2018

This project will include a multi-purpose dining and education room, complete with offices for the entire staff.

