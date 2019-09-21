Volunteers gather in Virginia Key to participate in International Coastal Cleanup day

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians made their way out to Virginia Key on Saturday to pick up trash along the beach.

The volunteers cleaned up the ocean shore in Key Biscayne to do their part on International Coastal Cleanup Day.

“It’s extremely encouraging to see all these citizens of Miami-Dade County and Floridians coming out to make the beaches prettier and nicer,” said JP Brooker, Senior Manager for Florida Conservation.

The Miami Super Bowl host committee has teamed up with the ocean conservancy to launch a Super Cleanup Challenge.

The goal is to remove 54 tons of plastic and trash from Florida’s coast throughout this NFL season.

“It’s probably the single most important thing that we can all do,” said Anabel Evora with the Everglades Foundation. “”If we all pitch in, little by little we can actually get this done and clean up the planet.”

More than 800,000 pieces of trash were found on South Florida beaches in 2018.

