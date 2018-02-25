MIAMI (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity volunteers came together in Miami to build 10 new homes in two weeks, and this weekend, their hard work has made some local families’ dream of homeownership a reality.

For the last two weeks, volunteers from Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami worked tirelessly to build new homes for deserving families. It was all part of Blitz Build 2018, an accelerated construction program aiming to complete 10 homes in 14 days.

Saturday morning, the new homeowners put the finishing touches on their new homes. “Laying down grass and trees,” said new homeowner Feation Stewart.

The families then celebrated their hard work by moving in.

“I’m just on cloud nine today,” said new homeowner Cathy Adside.

Habitat families worked more than 200 “sweat equity” hours to put up, not only their new home, but their neighbors’ as well.

“It’s breathtaking to be able to arrive on this street and see that. It was just framing; nothing was there,” said new homeowner Shantavia Coleman. “They had the framing out, and then it goes from the concrete being put up. This process now is just breathtaking.”

After completing construction, participants were able to buy the homes from Habitat for Humanity with zero percent mortgage.

“I see my kids growing up, they’re having their own room. They’re excited,” said Coleman. “Seeing them happy makes me happy. I’m doing it for them.”

About 1,500 volunteers came from all over the country to lend a helping hand. “There are 20 of us or so that come down from various parts of the country, and we do this every year,” said volunteer Paula Kuempel.

Thanks to these good Samaritans, 10 families have a brand-new home.

“I had a great team to help build our house,” said Adside. “I call them family now ’cause we bonded with them over the last two weeks, and they’re fantastic, and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

“The best part about Habitat is when the families complete their journey,” said Mario Artecona, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s worth it. It’s an opportunity that they took advantage of, and one that will change their life.”

WSVN was one of the many sponsors that helped make it possible for these families to build their new homes.

7News is proud to be a Habitat community sponsor. If you’d like to contact Habitat for Humanity, check out the links below:

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

(954) 396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

(305) 634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.