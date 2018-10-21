Volunteers come together to paint elderly woman’s North Miami home

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of volunteers spent part of their weekend in the sun helping give a an elderly North Miami resident’s home a much needed face-lift.

North Miami’s new Clean City Task Force was out in full swing Saturday with Operation Paint It Proud.

Their goal? Keep North Miami beautiful.

“This foundation, they identify the residents in the area that need improvements to their home,” said North Miami spokesperson Kassandra Timothe, “and today we have a group of volunteers here, and we’re painting Minnie Sue’s house in the City of North Miami.”

More than 20 volunteers, including students from North Miami Senior High School, chose to spend their Saturday morning painting Minnie Hendricks’ house.

The grateful homeowner said the property is old and in need of a lot repairs.

“Oh, I love this, I really do, and I appreciate it,” said Hendricks. “I appreciate the fact that such wonderful people are doing this.”

Hendricks said she’s been living in the home for more than 40 years. With the effort from volunteers, it will be easier for her to sell the home one day.

“It will make it make it easier now for me to go forward, you know, and I’ll be able to hopefully sell the place and get good money,” she said. “You know, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

The group of volunteers has partnered up with the North Miami Senior Foundation to paint elderly residents’ homes in the community.

“All the people I’ve come in contact with since I got associated with the foundation, the North Miami foundation, they have been wonderful. Every one of you has been wonderful,” said Hendricks.

“This is a platform that has been around for over 15 years in the city, and we’re here to help Minnie Sue keep her house beautiful, and of course beautify our neighborhood,” said Timothe, “and also encourage other residents to lend out a helping hand and to help out your neighbors, you know, tidy up, and especially our elderly community, who may not have the capacity to do so themselves.”

City officials are hoping the community becomes involved in getting rid of neglect and decay.

“The City of North Miami’s Clean City Task Force, what we’re doing is that we’re addressing situations in our community,” said Timothe. “We’re addressing illegal dumping, we’re addressing things that the residents care about, and we’re here to tell the residents to get out and keep North Miami beautiful.”

The program had help from the Florida Department of Transportation and other grants. Volunteers are coming back to Hendricks’ house on Monday to do landscaping.

