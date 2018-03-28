Volunteers begin removing items to be preserved at Stoneman Douglas memorial

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers have begun removing and transporting mementos left at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas memorial.

Volunteers capitalized on spring break to help collect and move the items outside of Stoneman Douglas High, the site of a mass shooting on Feb. 14 where 17 lost their lives.

The items left behind will be preserved and incorporated into a permanent memorial.

“We want this stuff to be here in 100 years, 150 years, so that people can look back and see not only what took place, but what was left behind by the community and the hearts and tears that were poured out,” said Parkland Historical Society President Jeff Schwartz.

The City of Parkland partnered with the Parkland Historical Society for the moving process, which even included the help of students.

Senior Chad Williams and his family decided to help on their day off.

“I came last night and when I heard they were taking it down, I just wanted to be a part of it one last time,” said Williams.

“Trying to find a way to give back and to participate in healing,” said volunteer Lori Willis. “I’ve been searching for ways to get involved, and I thought this would be a good way to get involved.”

When everything is sorted and packed, volunteers will then load the boxes onto a truck and take them to Florida Atlantic University, where they will then be stored.

“They’re going to be storing the materials in climate-controlled areas, so that we can preserve the items,” said Parkland commissioner Ken Cutler. “We are intending on picking up a conservator or archivist who will come in and know exactly how to deal with the materials.

The clean-up and moving process comes after two people were arrested for stealing memorial items on Sunday night.

