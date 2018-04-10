Volunteers beautify Miami school in memory of ‘Mr. Awesome’

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida foundation partnered up with United Way to spruce up a school in honor of a little boy who lost his life four years ago.

Caleb and Calder Sloan’s Awesome Foundation hosted its second annual Give Back Day Tuesday with the goal of spreading some “awesome” to those in need, and it’s all part of a touching tribute for a boy known as Mr. Awesome.

Fifth-graders from Lehrman Community Day School learned how to make a great day at ARC Project Thrive, a special needs school for students ages 1 to 3 years old.

Calder Sloan, who is fondly referred to as Mr. Awesome, would have been 11 years old this year.

“That’s kind of our way of perpetuating the memory of the boy we used to call Mr. Awesome,” said Calder’s dad Chris Sloan.

On April 13, 2014, Calder was electrocuted in his family’s swimming pool.

In the week of his birth and death, the foundation his parents created has given back to the school he attended, with the help of school volunteers and United Way.

The event consisted of installing a sensory garden, improving playgrounds, painting a mural and hosting a carnival for all the children of the school.

“It’s exciting. It’s enlightening, and it’s just very emotional also at the same time,” said ARC Project Thrive director Irma Alvarez.

Calder’s brother was also on hand to make sure the day was filled with laughter and kindness, all to remember Mr. Awesome.

“There’s one kid in that fifth grade class that’s not graduating, but in a sense, he’s gone on to a bigger things where at the end of the day, it’s Calder’s energy and his awesome spirit that propels all these events and things we all do,” Chris said.

