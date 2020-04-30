Volunteers at Pantry of Broward prepare to help families at another food distribution

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Countless groups and organizations continue to step up to assist families in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Families struggling to put food on their tables are able to receive help from the many food distribution sites across South Florida.

Volunteers with Feeding South Florida are gearing up for another round of food distributions at the Pantry of Broward, Thursday morning.

The event began at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until 11:30 a.m.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the area where a line of cars could be seen waiting hours before the start of the event.

When drivers were asked why they began lining up as early as they did, they said they have waited in lines for hours and when they got to the front of the line, the groceries were done.

“I need some food, because right now, I have no work,” said one recipient.

“It’s a necessity for everybody during these hard times,” said one recipient. “No matter who you are, what your status is. A lot of people need it and it’s a very dire situation.”

The Pantry of Broward said they are always open to food and monetary donations to help their cause continue to move forward.

