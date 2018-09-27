Volunteer arrested for inappropriately touching students at Coral Springs gymnastics school

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several female students at a gymnastics school in Coral Springs have accused a volunteer of inappropriately touching them.

Coral Springs Police arrested 52-year-old Leonardo Suarez Alvarez, a volunteer at the Twins Gymnastics school along North University Drive, Thursday.

Officials said victims between 7 and 10 years old came forward and said Suarez Alvarez inappropriately touched them, mostly on the upper part of the chest area.

According to police, Suarez Alvarez is the brother of the gym’s owners, Maria Elena and Maria del Carmen Suarez.

Officials said a victim reported his actions to one of the sisters, who said she would talk to her brother.

However, Suarez Alvarez did not stop.

A police report read in part, “[Victim] stated that Leonardo didn’t stop. [Victim] stated that this happened once or twice per week since summer vacation … She stated that she told Leonardo to stop but he would continue despite her protests.”

Elizabeth Kirshner, a parent who wanted to check out the gym for her young daughter, said she is not surprised.

“We’ve seen this before,” Kirshner said. “It’s not surprising, sadly, only because anybody who isn’t living under a rock has heard of this exact problem even in national or global gymnastics.”

Suarez Alvarez is being held with no bond in jail.

Police urge other possible victims to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

