DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took in some fun under the sun in Deerfield Beach this weekend, and it was all for a good cause.

The law enforcers took part in the second day of a charity beach volleyball tournament, Sunday.

The tournament raises funds for the Embrace Life Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit started by BSO Deputy Ben Koos and his wife after they lost their 2-year-old son to a rare neurological disease.

