SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a moving gesture, Vista Memorial Gardens will donate cemetery property for the victims of the Champlain Towers South condo building collapse.

The family-owned business made the announcement on Monday.

“As a long-standing resident of the South Florida community, we are devastated by the unthinkable events that occurred,” said Mark Revitz, CEO of Vista Memorial Gardens. “In the honor of all those who perished, we will be offering cemetery property at no charge for those in need.”

Family members or others who are related to the victims are urged to contact Vista Memorial Gardens at 305-821-1421 for more information.

