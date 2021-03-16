Visitors report long line, but quick wait times at MDC North Campus as Floridians 60 and older get vaccinated

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The process of getting vaccinated at Miami Dade College’s North Campus in Northwest Miami-Dade is easy and quick, according to those who got inoculated at the mass site on Tuesday.

As of Monday, any Florida resident aged 60 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The expanded criteria was welcomed news to Charlotte Dowdell and Willie Jones who drove down to MDC’s North Campus from West Palm Beach to get their shots.

“At least we get something out of our age!” said Dowdell.

“It’s freedom,” said Jones. “You can go out and enjoy your family and now we can think about traveling again.”

7SkyForce HD hovered over the campus early Tuesday morning where dozens of cars could be seen lined up, waiting for the vaccination site to open.

The long line and packed parking lot seen at the campus was not intimidating to those who came out, as they told 7News waiting to park was the most time-consuming part of the process.

“That was, what? About a half-hour, a little bit more, and in and out was about 15 minutes almost,” said Jones.

“They got it under control, they know what they’re doing,” said Dowdell.

“Had to go through every tent but yeah, it was pretty quick,” said John, who also got vaccinated at the site.

As more shots go into arms, COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Florida.

However, Miami Beach’s mayor said there is nothing to celebrate. He believes the country handled the pandemic terribly and that South Florida continues to suffer.

“My county is bigger than probably a dozen states, I’d imagine we’re not doing better than most places,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “We had a day last week where 52 people died in just Miami-Dade County, so I don’t think it makes anybody feel better that there are other places that are worse.”

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

If you would like to pre-register for a vaccine at FEMA-run sites in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

