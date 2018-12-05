Visiting New York officer has gun, badge stolen while napping on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer visiting from out of state found himself as a victim after his weapon was stolen on Miami Beach.

The New York State officer decided to take a nap on the sand next to his significant other at around 8 p.m., Tuesday night.

That’s when, he said, somebody walked up and took his Glock 43 9mm and badge.

Ranking members of the Miami Beach Police Department responded, but the gun was long gone. However, the badge was recovered on Wednesday.

Back in August, an off-duty Doral officer faced a similar situation while swimming in the ocean near 20th Street.

“Glock model, Glock 17, I believe it is,” Doral Police officer Rey Valdes said, “and it does have engraving on it. It’s put on by the manufacturer that says, ‘Doral Police Department.'”

Officers back then put out a flyer about the missing, fully-loaded Doral PD weapon. It had 18 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber at the time it was taken.

A Miami-Dade officer dealt with the same sobering feeling on the beach behind the Fontainebleau in the summer of 2017.

She had her pistol, bullets, badge and purse swiped from the sand.

Thefts on the beach are nothing new.

An arrestee on South Beach tried to outrun officers last month while wearing handcuffs after he allegedly stole from tourists.

Over 1,300 beach thefts have been reported so far this year and nearly 1,500 in 2017, according to Miami Beach Police.

Although theft appears to be common in the city, a law enforcement member’s stolen gear usually comes with added weight and worry.

“When you take a gun, it ups the ante a little bit more,” said Valdes.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

