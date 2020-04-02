Virus fears prompt 911 calls that put first responders’ lives at risk

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fears stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, officials said, has led some 911 callers to believe that disclosing that they may be sick with the virus, first responders will not come to their home, which is putting the lives of firefighters and paramedics at risk.

Jason Smith is the union president for Broward County firefighters and paramedics. He said patients from recent calls who have COVID-19, or believe they have the virus, are not telling dispatchers they are sick because they are scared that paramedics will not show up.

“Any 911 call for service, we’re coming,” Smith said. “A lot of people seem to be concerned on, ‘Will 911 respond?’ So what ends up happening at this point is it’s truly exposing our 911 provider.”

Instead of disclosing that they are sick, officials said nervous callers are making up a reason that does not allow paramedics to protect themselves with the proper gear. Officials added that it is critical that callers let the dispatcher know why they are calling for emergency services.

Smith said the problem with not telling the truth is it could force paramedics to self quarantine for up to two weeks, which leads to less first responders on the job.

He is advising those sick with COVID-19, or those who think they are, to be honest with dispatchers and know that paramedics will respond to the call.

“Our promise is, ‘We are coming,'” Smith said. “We have taken an oath. We are there for the residents and visitors of Broward County. Doesn’t matter what the call is, we are coming.”

At Fort Lauderdale Fire Station No. 2, firefighters said regardless of the call, they are treating them all as if the person does indeed have the virus. That way, the firefighters can make sure they are protected.

