Virgin Voyages unveils new terminal design for Port Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Virgin Voyages has unveiled their design for its new terminal at Port Miami.

The ship that will dock at the new Port Miami Terminal is called The Scarlet Lady.

“It’s just great,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “It solidifies our place as the cruise capitol of the world.”

The ship will set sail in 2020 and will be exclusively for people who are 18 and over. Its destinations include Havana and Virgin’s private island in the Caribbean.

“People love coming to Miami,” said Virgin’s Founder Richard Branson. “They don’t mind staying a few days and then going on to the beautiful Caribbean.”

Virgin Voyages also recently entered into a deal to take over Brightline and rebrand the company as Virgin Trains U.S.A.

