PORTMIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – It’s debut day for the Scarlet Lady cruise ship.

The new ship, from Richard Branson’s ocean-going venture Virgin Voyages, will debut on Wednesday night as it sails out of PortMiami.

It was set to sail out of Miami in 2020, but plans were delayed due to the cruising industry being put on pause by the pandemic.

The Scarlet Lady is set to get its do-over debut at 7 p.m.

