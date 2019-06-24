Virgin Trains USA hold groundbreaking for new Central Florida line

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Virgin Trains USA officials held a ground breaking ceremony while they announced phase two of its train line to Central Florida.

The new project will connect riders from Miami to Orlando International Airport and is expected to be completed by 2022.

Passengers have been able to ride the train from Miami to West Palm Beach.

Eventually, officials said, riders will be able to ride the train to Tampa.

