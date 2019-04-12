Virgin Trains USA fatally strikes pedestrian in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was fatally struck by a Virgin Trains USA train in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units responded to the southbound tracks near Dixie Highway and Cypress Creek Road, just before 12:30 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene where a yellow tarp covering a body could be seen off the tracks, near the train, which still had the former Brightline paint scheme painted on it. Brightline is now Virgin Trains USA.

Since the scene isn’t near an intersection, traffic is not being affected in the area.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.