Virgin Trains USA begins construction on route from South Florida to Orlando

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Virgin Trains USA, formerly known as Brightline, has officially begun construction on a planned route between South Florida and Orlando.

The company announced Tuesday that Phase 2 of the expansion began Tuesday.

On track toward Orlando! Our newest route is on its way. Read more here: https://t.co/s8myLEJieF pic.twitter.com/jKh4GQUtYy — Brightline (@GoBrightline) May 21, 2019

The contractors hired for the project are the Hubbard Construction Company, Wharton-Smith Inc., The Middlesex Corporation, Granite and HSR Constructors. Virgin Trains USA said these contractors are responsible for the development of 170 miles of track connecting West Palm Beach to Orlando.

“Connecting Central and South Florida will bring thousands of jobs today and by modernizing infrastructure, we will strengthen Florida’s economy for decades,” said Patrick Goddard, President of Virgin Trains USA.

The company said Phase 2 encompasses four zones, with Zones One and Two beginning work Tuesday. Phase 2 is expected to create over 10,000 jobs and over $650 million in federal, state and local tax revenue, the company said.

Virgin Trains USA expects construction to be completed and service to begin between South Florida and Orlando in 2022.

