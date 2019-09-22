Viral video shows woman hitting cops detaining man outside Brickell bar

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cellphone video that went viral on Instagram captured the moment a woman hit City of Miami Police officers outside of a popular Brickell bar while they were taking a man into custody.

According to witnesses, the chaotic chain of events went down outside BARÚ Latin Bar in Mary Brickell Village, along the 900 block of South Brickell Plaza, at around 1 a.m., Sunday.

The video captures an officer pushing the man down to the ground. Seconds later, the woman, seen wearing a black dress, attacked one of the officers with what appears to be a purse.

The footage shows another officer intervening and pushing the woman away. The woman is then seen falling on another woman behind her, and both of them hit the ground.

The woman in the black dress is then seen getting back up and slinging one of her shoes at the officer who pushed her.

It remains unclear what led up to the confrontation or why officers were detaining the man. It is also unclear whether or not the man and the woman were arrested or face any charges.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

