Viral video shows fleet of Publix trucks heading to Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — A man caught a welcome sight after he spotted a fleet of Publix trucks heading north to the Panhandle to help with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Michael.

Ralph Alspach told Fox 13 he was on the way to Panama City to help some friends clean up debris when his group got separated after they caught behind the group of trucks.

Alspach pulled over to the side of the road to wait for his friends. But while he was waiting, he decided to record the trucks driving down U.S. Route 231.

“We saw some depressing damage, but this convoy lifted our spirits!” Alspach said on his video posted to Facebook.

“Here they come,” he’s heard on video saying. “The best convoy known to mankind is coming over the hill. Publix is here!”

The video shows at least 10 semi-trucks driving down the highway, escorted by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Publix later shared Alspach’s video on Facebook, saying,” Thank you, Ralph, for helping others. It’s our pleasure to be there for our communities in times of need.”

Publix Super Markets Charities said they have donated $250,000 so far to the American Red Cross and United Way to help fund Hurricane Michael relief efforts. The supermarket chain says it is also accepting donations by customers at checkout and all funds collected will go to the Red Cross.

