Viral video shows FHP trooper apparently racing Lamborghini

(WSVN) - An investigation is underway after video of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper apparently racing a Lamborghini went viral.

The video first surfaced on Instagram Monday, even though the original poster said the video was taken three years ago. It was shared to different accounts and viewed tens of thousands of times.

It’s unclear where the video took place, and FHP said they will not release the location while they investigate.

“I mean, that’s pretty bad, in my opinion,” said Florida resident Daniel Black. “The cop shouldn’t be allowing that at all.”

Black said he believes the trooper is a hypocrite for breaking the very law troopers are supposed to enforce.

“I think it’s wrong considering how many times they pull people over for even five miles over, and here he is racing, actually racing the Lamborghini,” he said.

FHP released a statement in response to the video, which reads in part, “The trooper in question will be held accountable upon any finding of misconduct.”

