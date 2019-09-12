Viral trend lands Columbus High student in trouble after he hints at school shooting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a series of troubling social media videos involving students.

Students and parents said they have seen the videos circulating made via the Tik Tok app.

School leaders said they are not entertained and have gotten the police involved.

The viral trend triggered concern among students.

“A lot of kids on the Tik Tok app actually do that all the time,” said Christina Carvajo, a high school student.

Users of the app posted videos of themselves to the song ‘All Talk’ by 3oh Black.

In the videos, they eliminated possible rival schools to the sound of gunshots to prove their school’s superiority.

“It’s like the best of the best, not really like shooting up a school,” said Carvajo. “These are like ‘they don’t compete with us’ type things.”

One Christopher Columbus High school student landed in trouble after posting his own version of the video.

The principal called the police after the student’s video — that showed him aiming his fingers in the shape of a gun at other high schools including Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High — was posted to social media.

“There are obviously shootings that have happened in the past, so for this reason you have to take things like these seriously,” said Carvajo.

Students were not alarmed but said they understand the cause for concern.

“I would completely understand why the principals would be concerned,” said Matthew Carvajo, a Columbus High student.

Posting fake threats on social media can lead to serious consequences. Why ruin your future? Instead, post positive. #SafetyFirstMDCPS #ThinkBeforeYouPost pic.twitter.com/KW1AlLt1s4 — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) September 12, 2019

On Wednesday, the school’s principal, David Pugh, added extra security in response to the video and released a statement to Columbus High parents.

“As a school, we take this matter very seriously and do not condone this type of behavior. There has been full cooperation from all parties involved.”

